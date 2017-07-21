Juventus want Liverpool's Emre Can

Serie A holders Juventus are still in the hunt for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can , who has just 12 months left on his previous deal. The Germany international has yet to agree contractual terms over a new contract, and this has intensified speculation over his future in recent weeks.





According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Old Lady are eyeing a deal for Can during this summer's transfer window with manager Max Allegri looking to bolster his midfield options prior to the new season.



Can is also capable of playing as part of a defensive three or at right-back, and the Bianconeri see him as an additional option to cover up the huge void left by Leonardo Bonucci's departure to AC Milan.



As per Di Marzio, the Italian champions are hoping to take advantage of the player's situation in order to finalise a €25m deal with Liverpool.



However, their attempt is likely to be rebuffed by the Reds, who have no intention of offloading the German despite him entering the final year of his contract.



Can currently earns a weekly wage of around £55,000, and he is said to want double the sum in order to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

