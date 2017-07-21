Diego Costa on cusp of Chelsea exit

Spain international Diego Costa has found himself a new suitor with AC Milan prepared to take him on a short-term loan prior to his switch to Atletico Madrid in the New Year.





The 28-year-old is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days after the Blues wrapped up a club-record deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.



Costa has been leaning towards a return to Atleti over the past few weeks, and according to Don Balon, the Spaniard could be loaned to Milan for five months before formally joining his ex-club in January.



AC Milan are on the search for a world-class striker to lead the line and their recent failure to sign Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has switched their attention to Costa.



The Rossoneri could see Costa as a short-term alternative in their frontline with Torino's Andrea Belotti having emerged as the prime target for the summer transfer window.



Diego Simeone's side have opted a similar approach with former Sevilla midfielder Vitolo, who has joined Las Palmas on loan for the year.



A fee has yet to be agreed between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but a solution is expected in the coming days with the club eager to offload Costa from their ranks.

