Man City ready to break record for Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City will lodge a fresh attempt to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy after their £44.5m bid was turned down earlier in the week.





The Citizens are desperate to get hold of the France international, who impressed during Monaco's first Ligue 1 triumph since 2000.



Mendy has been tipped to seal a move to Manchester City since the start of June, but Monaco have snubbed any incoming bids - much to the frustration of Pep Guardiola.



According to L'Equipe, the Mancunian giants could be prepared to make Mendy the most expensive defender in the world as they look to persuade Monaco into a sale.



The Citizens signed Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur for £50m plus add-ons earlier this month, and they are willing to break this record in order to pursue the exciting left-back.



Manchester City currently have Aleksandar Kolarov as the only experienced left-back in their ranks, but even he is expected to leave the Etihad, once the club acquire a new signing.



Guardiola decided to release three of his senior full-backs in Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna this summer, and the club have since found it hard to find immediate replacements.

