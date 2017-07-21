Tottenham Hotspur still interested in Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on securing a transfer agreement for Riyad Mahrez , provided Leicester City lower their hefty valuation for the attacker.





The Algeria international had an average season with the Foxes last term with just six goals in the Premier League but he is nevertheless prepared to push for an exit this summer.



Mahrez revealed via an open statement that he would like to leave the King Power Stadium, but they have not been any offers apart from a lowly bid from AS Roma.



Roma are prepared to offer an initial £20m for the 26-year-old, but the Foxes remain adamant that the player is not for sale unless his £50m valuation is met.



According to The London Evening Standard, Spurs are among the top suitors for Mahrez in this summer's transfer window, but they are waiting on Leicester to substantially lower their transfer demands.



Spurs have yet to recruit any players to their existing squad but Mauricio Pochettino is nevertheless comfortable with his options in hand for the 2017/18 season.



Everton's Ross Barkley is another that has been linked with a move to north London, but Spurs' are unwilling to match his £50m price tag as well.

