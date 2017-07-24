Jairo Riedewald joins Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has wrapped up a deal to sign fellow Dutchman Jairo Riedewald from Ajax. De Boer gave Riedewald his debut at the Amsterdam club.
Riedewald told Crystal Palace's club website: “I am very pleased to be joining Palace and after speaking with the gaffer a couple of weeks ago I was delighted to have the opportunity to come over and play in the Premier League.
"It is a great competition to be involved in and a great opportunity to be working under Frank de Boer once again having been with him at Ajax. I look forward to meeting my new team mates and having the chance to be out on the training ground and getting ready for the new season."
The 20-year-old is amongst Ajax's best young players and the move to the Eagles is considered somewhat of a coup for De Boer, who has been busy rebuilding his squad ahead of the new season.
Crystal Palace news
