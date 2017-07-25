Galatasaray chiefs in London for talks with Arsenal midfielder

Galatasaray bosses are in London today to discuss a £10 million move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny . The Egyptian has only been with The Gunners since January 2016 but faces the prospect of being surplus to requirements as the club looks to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.





The 25-year-old central midfielder arrived at The Emirates for a fee of £5 million from Swiss outfit Basel but has struggled to hold down a first team place ever since.



Following just eight Premier League starts last season, Arsene Wenger appears to have made his judgement on Elneny, seeing his future elsewhere.



Leicester City had a £10 million offer accepted for the player last week, but Elneny himself was unkeen on the prospect of a move to the 2016 Premier League champions.



Turkish news source Fotospor reports today that Galatasaray have had a similar bid accepted, which has seen club chiefs fly to London to complete a deal as soon as possible.



With just two players joining Arsenal so far this summer, it is expected that several more new players will arrive before the Premier League opening day. The departure of one midfielder may also see the club step up their attempts to keep hold of the likes of Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

