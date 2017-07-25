Shock club enters race for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 's Arsenal future is far from settled at the moment with just a year remaining on his current deal and little progress being made in terms of an extension. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all publicly shown interest in the England midfielder, but Stoke City are now in contention to sign him.





Several injuries have held Oxlade-Chamberlain back at Arsenal since joining them from Southampton as a youngster. When given the chance to play regularly for The Gunners, he has impressed and shown glimpses of the clear quality that he possesses.



With a World Cup looming in twelve months time, every player is hoping to play regularly this season in the hope that they can impress their respective national team coaches.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is no different, which is something that Stoke City may attempt to take advantage of. Whilst The Potters are unlikely to be in the hunt for Premier League glory, Mark Hughes' side would guarantee Oxlade-Chamberlain regular first team football, something that he may not be assured of at the other interested clubs.



SunSport reports today that the player's agent is in talks with Stoke City over a potential £25 million move. Stoke are on the look out for a new attacking minded player after the departure of Marko Arnautovic to West Ham.



Whilst this would come as an unexpected move, another Arsenal player, Jack Wilshere, proved last season that a move to a so-called lesser club can work out well for a player who has a point to prove.

