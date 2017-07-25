Liverpool set asking price for Philippe Coutinho?

Liverpool could reportedly accept a fee of around £89m in order to part ways with Philippe Coutinho this summer. The Brazil international is currently attracting strong interest from Barcelona, who are on the search for a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta .





The Catalan giants are deemed to have already failed with an initial approach for Coutinho, but they are preparing a second offer worth £80m.



According to Sport, the Merseyside outfit will knock back advances from Barca once more, but they could be willing to do business for a world-record fee.



Paul Pogba signed for Manchester United from Juventus for a £89.3m fee last summer, and Liverpool are expecting a similar sum in order to consider a potential sale.



Despite this, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has continuously insisted that Coutinho is not for sale this summer with the club's hierarchy under no pressure to sell the playmaker.



Coutinho contributed 13 goals and seven assists for Liverpool last term as they secured Champions League football via a fourth-place in the standings.

