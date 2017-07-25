Liverpool interested in Karim Benzema

Liverpool could reportedly lodge a transfer attempt for Karim Benzema , should Real Madrid pursue a world-record move for Kylian Mbappe .

The European champions are hot on the trail of Mbappe this summer, but they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with AS Monaco.



Zinedine Zidane's side are expected to intensify their interest in signing Mbappe this summer, and his arrival could threaten Karim Benzema's place in the starting lineup.



According to Don Balon, the Reds are keeping a close eye on Benzema's situation with a view to a potential approach for his services.



Long-time admirers Arsenal have also been associated with the Frenchman, but the signing of Alexandre Lacazette appears to have cooled down any interest.



Benzema has not been received well by Los Blancos faithful over the years, but he has still managed 180 goals in 365 outings for the La Liga holders.



Liverpool currently have Roberto Firmino as their preferred centre-forward option, but there is still the need for improvement with Daniel Sturridge struggling to achieve an injury-free season.

