PSG lodge fresh offer for Alexis Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain have lodged a fresh £44m offer to sign Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The French giants had tabled a £35m bid for the Chile international earlier this month, but the Gunners were quick to knock back their advances.



Sanchez has entered the final year of his existing deal at the Emirates, but manager Arsene Wenger is adamant that the attacker won't be sold in the transfer window.



According to France Football, Les Parisens have made a new £44m bid for the 28-year-old forward, but the Gunners are likely to rebuff the offer once more.



Sanchez is expected to report for Arsenal training later this week, and he could be involved during the Gunners' Community Shield against Chelsea on August 6.



The former Barcelona man enjoyed his best spell in the Gunners shirt last term as he directly contributed to 45 goals (30 goals and 15 assists) across all competitions.



Manchester City are also interested in the versatile attacker, but Arsenal are unlikely to entertain a move to a direct league rival.

