Arsenal reach agreement for Thomas Lemar?

Arsenal are on the cusp of signing Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco, according to The Sun. The France international has been the subject of two failed bids from the Gunners, but their latest offer is likely to push through the deal.

Arsene Wenger's side have earmarked the attacker as their option to fulfil the wide duties following his standout season with Monaco, where he notched 14 goals and 14 assists last term.



According to The Sun, the Principality club are likely to allow Arsenal to hold talks with the winger with their fresh offer of £45m deemed sufficient to finalise an agreement.



Lemar is said to have previously agreed terms with the north London club, and the latest meeting could only be a formality ahead of his switch to the Emirates.



The former Caen man is set to become the Gunners' third recruit of the transfer window following the arrivals of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.



The 21-year-old's move is said to have effect on the future of Alexis Sanchez with manager Arsene Wenger determined to keep hold of the Chilean for the final year of his contract.

