Juventus identify Kostas Manolas as top defensive target

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly interested in sealing a summer deal for AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas . The Greece international has been widely tipped to leave the Giallorossi despite his failed move to Zenit. St.Petersburg earlier this summer.





The Serie A holders are in the search for a new centre-back following the shock exit of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan, and Manolas has been earmarked as the prime target.



Manolas was initially expected to join Zenit for a fee of around £26.8m, but the move was cancelled at the final hurdle with the defender wanting to be paid in Euros rather than the unstable Rubles.



According to La Repubblica, the Capital outfit are reluctant to sell Manolas to a direct league competitor, but the Old Lady are still prepared to test their resolve with a similar offer to that agreed with Zenit.



Manolas had also been linked with a proposed move to Chelsea last month, but the English champions opted to sign new defensive partner Antonio Rudiger instead.

