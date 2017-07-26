Batshuayi earning Chelsea stay

Michy Batshuayi arrived at Chelsea last summer for a £33 million fee that he struggled to live up to for much of last season. The striker looked destined to be loaned out for the coming season, but he may now have done enough to persuade Antonio Conte to keep him at Stamford Bridge.





23-year-old Batshuayi made just one Premier League start in his debut season with the London club, spending most of his time occupying the substitutes bench and warming up on the touchline.



With the Premier League title wrapped up in the final few games of the season, Batshuayi was given slightly more game time and as he grew more confident, showed the Chelsea fans what he is capable of.



With the delay in signing a new striker this summer and Diego Costa on his way out, Antonio Conte has looked to the Belgian attacker to lead the line during the club's pre-season friendlies, something that he has excelled in.



On top of his tally of five goals in three games, The London Evening Standard suggests that his performances in training have massively impressed his manager, so much so that he will now be given another full season at the club, as opposed to being loaned out as expected.



Whilst Batshuayi faces being used as a backup striker again following the arrival of Alvaro Morata, Chelsea fans will be glad to see the Belgium international performing so well.

