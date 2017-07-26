Barkley will 100 percent leave Everton

Despite making his Everton debut six years ago, Ross Barkley is still a young player that has bags of potential. Towards the end of last season, it became apparent that he was beginning to doubt his future with the club.





With the new season almost upon us and the England man still at Goodison Park, Barkley may have been tempted to stay with his current team following a number of high-quality signings this summer. Today, however, Ronald Koeman admitted that he fully expects the attacking midfielder to leave the club shortly.



As reported by BBC Sport, Koeman explained that Barkley declined the opportunity to sign a new contract and told his manager that he "wanted another challenge."



Various clubs have been linked with the 23-year-old, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but no formal approaches have been made as of yet. The Toffees are hoping to receive £50 million in return for Barkley, but that figure could fall drastically in the coming weeks, with the player entering the final year of his contract, which runs the risk of losing him for nothing in twelve months.



Everton remain confident that they will replace Barkley with Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson, despite having another bid, believed to be in the region of £45 million, rejected this week.









