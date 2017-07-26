Wilshere prefers Premier League stay

Jack Wilshere 's injury stricken Arsenal career appears to be coming to an end this summer, but there is plenty of interest from elsewhere for the England midfielder.





After finding himself left out of The Gunners' first team plans, Wilshere spent last season on loan with fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in an attempt to get his career back on track.



The 25-year-old again had injury issues but was still able to make 27 appearances for Eddie Howe's team, helping them to achieve their highest ever league finish.



Ahead of the new campaign, the midfielder again faces the possibility of being on the fringes of the first team and, as he enters the final year of his contract, looks set to leave on a permanent deal.



Interested clubs are appearing from the likes of Turkey and Italy, although The Independent today reports that Wilshere does not want to leave England and hopes to stay in London if possible.



This would suit West Ham United perfectly, who have been linked with the player for some time now. Hammers' manager Slaven Bilic has added real quality to his team so far during this transfer window, including Joe Hart and Javier Hernandez.



Jack Wilshere would be another strong acquisition for the club, although they are yet to make an official approach for the man that Arsenal are hoping to sell for £20 million.

