AC Milan tracking Diego Costa

As players return back to their clubs and tackle the infamous pre-season training regimes that will see them prepare for the new season, one man who is not currently part of that is Diego Costa . The Spanish striker was told that he was no longer required by Chelsea and now awaits a move to a new club, which could be AC Milan.





Costa was Chelsea's first choice striker last season, but as Antonio Conte looks to take his team to the next level, the 28-year-old has been left behind. With his future undecided, the controversial striker has been training on his own in Brazil.



His first choice destination is former club Atletico Madrid, who are also keen to see their former star back in the famous red and white stripes. A FIFA ban on registering new players until January has slowed that possible deal down considerably, however, and Serie A giants AC Milan may jump in to sign him instead.



Sky Sports Italy reports that Costa's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in talks with the Milan club over a potential deal. Whilst club president, Vincenzo Montella, insists that an agreement is still some way off, Diego Costa would become another impressive signing for the club.



Under new Chinese ownership, AC Milan have spent in excess of £100 million this summer in an attempt to return to the very top of European football after lying dormant in recent years.



Costa would bring his natural goalscoring pedigree to Milan, whilst also indicating to rivals even further that they mean business this season.

