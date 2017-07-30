Marouane Fellaini agrees terms with Galatasaray

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is close to sealing his move to Turkey with Galatasaray in advanced negotiations to secure his signature.





The Belgium international joined the Red Devils from Everton back in the summer of 2013 and has since failed to reach the heights at his former club.



Fellaini bagged 12 goals during his final campaign at Goodison Park, but he has managed just 18 in 133 outings for Manchester United.



The 29-year-old has been mostly slotted in the central midfield during his time at Old Trafford, but he has simply failed to gain the confidence of the managers in-charge.



In a report covered by Ajansspor, Gala sporting director Cenk Ergun has confirmed that Fellaini would be leaving Old Trafford with his side on the cusp of sealing his services.



Fellaini is not the sole Premier League player on Gala's radar with West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli and Manchester City's Fernando also strongly linked with a move to Istanbul.



Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa is another on their radar as they seek to end Besiktas' recent dominance in the Turkish top-flight.



Fellaini has verbally agreed to a suitable wage package with Galatasaray and United are expected to sanction the player's transfer with their blessing.

