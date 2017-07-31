Swansea City face Besiktas competition for Wilfried Bony

Swansea City will reportedly have to fend off interest from Besiktas in order to sign former striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City this summer.





The Ivory Coast international joined the Citizens from the Liberty Stadium in the winter of 2015, and has since managed just eight goals across all competitions.



Bony had been tipped to leave the Etihad upon Pep Guardiola's arrival last summer, but he was instead loaned out to Stoke City, where he struggled to get off the bench.



Paul Clement's side have expressed an interest in re-signing Bony over the past few weeks, but according to BBC Sport, they now face stiff competition from Besiktas to pursue his signature.



The Turkish champions were ousted in the group stage of the Champions League last term, and they are hoping to progress further with a couple of shrewd signing in the summer transfer window.



Pepe joined the Istanbul outfit from Real Madrid on a free last summer, and Bony could be the next in line with the club capable of matching the striker's £120,000-a-week wages.

