Tottenham want Barkley to lower wage demands

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting on Ross Barkley to lower his wage demands before lodging a potential attempt to sign the Everton midfielder.

The England international is expected to leave Merseyside during the summer transfer window with Ronald Koeman confirming that the player has turned down a new contract.



According to The Mirror, Spurs could match the Toffees' asking price of £40m, but they will first require Barkley to agree upon personal terms.



Barkley is requesting wages of around £125,000-a-week in north London, and Spurs are unlikely to pay him close to the figure with the club having set their individual wage limit at £100,000-a-week.



The Toffees graduate has already turned down a better contract offer with Everton, and his reluctance to accept a lower sum could hamper his chances of leaving Goodison Park this summer.



Tottenham Hotspur have not made any signings during this summer's transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino admits there will be some activity before next month's deadline.

