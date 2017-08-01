Everton ready £50m package for Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton are reportedly preparing a club-record £50m package in order to pursue Swansea City attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.

The Toffees have already spent nearly £90m on seven signings in the transfer window, but Ronald Koeman is still keen to push through a move for the Icelandic footballer.



According to Wales Online, the Merseyside giants are prepared to offer £40m in cash alongside teenage full-back Callum Connolly, who is valued at £5m.



The remaining £5m would be settled in performance-based add-ons with Koeman looking to push the move before the start of the Premier League season.



The Toffees manager has publicly admitted that Sigurdsson is a transfer target, and he has apparently told the hierarchy to finalise the deal in order to encourage the club's chances of a top-four finish.



Sigurdsson did not participate in the Swans' pre-season tour of the United States as well as the game against Birmingham City, and Paul Clement is hoping to have the player's future resolved as soon as possible.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man provided 13 goals and nine assists for Swansea City last season as they managed to avoid relegation in the penultimate game of the campaign.

