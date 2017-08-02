Alexis Sanchez has 'no chance' of joining league rival

Arsenal have reportedly ruled out the possibility of Alexis Sanchez joining a direct league rival this summer. The Chile international is being monitored by both Chelsea and Manchester City with the latter holding a firm interest in the forward.





Sanchez joined first-team training alongside his teammates on Tuesday after he overcame flu which had restricted his presence earlier in the weekend. Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stressed that Sanchez would not be leaving the Emirates in the transfer window, and according to The Times, the club have told Sanchez that he has no chance of joining a league rival this summer.



The Chilean is currently valued at around £50m, and his potential sale would depend on a foreign club matching his valuation. Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in recent weeks, but they are more focused on signing Neymar first before lodging a transfer attempt for the Gunners attacker.



Les Parisiens are plotting a world-record £195m bid to trigger Neymar's release clause this summer, but the move could be delayed for a while with both Barcelona and La Liga planning to lodge an official complaint to UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain.



Arsenal begin their season with a Community Shield clash against London rivals Chelsea this weekend, and Sanchez has an outside chance of making the starting lineup.

