Barcelona lineup fresh Philippe Coutinho bid

Barcelona are set to make a fresh bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho after Neymar secured his world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain yesterday night.

The Catalan giants are desperate to find an option on the left side of the attack and they have so far failed with two bids of £72m and £89m for Coutinho.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stressed that the Reds do not intend to sell their leading performer, but Barca are prepared to test their resolve further with a bid worth £108m, The Mail reports.



Coutinho only inked a fresh five-and-a-half year deal earlier in January, but his future nevertheless remains uncertain with the Spanish giants hot on his trail.



Initially, it was predicted that Coutinho could link up with close countrymate Neymar at Camp Nou, but this possibility faded yesterday after the former Santos graduate sealed a move to Paris.



Coutinho notched 13 goals and provided a further six assists during the Reds' fourth-place finish last term, and he remains crucial to their chances of lifting their maiden Premier League title next season.

