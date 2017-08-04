AC Milan's Bonucci payment rejected

AC Milan's attempts to return to the top of Italian football have seen them spend big money this summer, as they look to build another formidable team. Part of that summer spending included a £35 million agreement to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci . However, reports today suggest that the deal could fall through, after the payment by AC Milan was rejected by the bank.

Bonucci was also a target for Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City, although their pursuit of the defender looked to be well and truly over when the agreement was made with AC Milan.



As it stands, if a solution to the financial issue, which is being reported by Calciofinanza, is not found, Bonucci would have to make a sensational return to his former club Juventus.



Serie A clubs have until Augst 11th to register players for the upcoming season, giving the Milan side one week to resolve the problem and secure what it sure to be an impressive signing.



To make the matter worse for Milan, the club have had exactly the same issue with the signing of Lucas Biglia from Lazio. That leaves them with almost seventy-million Euros worth of agreed transfers that could fall through.



