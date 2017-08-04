Tottenham flop set for Turkey loan

After an underwhelming debut season in North London, Moussa Sissoko could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur, with Turkish side Trabzonspor interested in taking the French midfielder on loan.

Twelve months ago, Sissoko was still a Newcastle United player, but an impressive Euro 2016 campaign saw his price tag increase and a race between Everton and Tottenham emerge.



It was actually Everton who thought that they had completed a deal for Sissoko, only for him to change his mind at the eleventh hour and opt for a £30 million move to Spurs.



However, in a team of players that were playing at the top of their game and pushing for the Premier League title, Sissoko struggled to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino, resulting in him being limited to just eight league starts throughout the entire campaign.



Turkish club Trabzonspor have announced that they are looking to reach an agreement for Sissoko and will look to tempt him to the club by claiming that they can help to "get his career back on track."



Whilst he would not be playing Champions League football in the coming campaign, the opportunity to resurrect his career by playing regular football should appeal to the Frenchman, who is likely to find opportunities limited if he stays at Tottenham.



