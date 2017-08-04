Chelsea set to hijack Liverpool's van Dijk attempts

The situation regarding Virgil van Dijk 's Southampton future seems to have been ongoing for an eternity now, with Liverpool being deemed as the club that would eventually sign the Dutch defender. Now, however, Chelsea are preparing to beat the Merseyside club to a £50 million deal.

Van Dijk's transition to Premier League football was seamless, with the 26-year-old's quality visible every time he performs. As has been the case numerous times in recent years, the player looks set to use Southampton as a stepping stone towards a bigger club, making The Saints a handsome profit in the process.



One club that has been signing Southampton stars more than any in the last fews years is Liverpool. Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Rickie Lambert all left for Merseyside, something that the club want to prevent happening again if possible. Additionally, Liverpool have been accused of making an illegal approach for van Dijk during this transfer window, which will also put Southampton off selling to them.



Chelsea are hoping to capitalise on this situation and make a £50 million approach of their own for van Dijk. The Premier League champions' defence was a key part of their success last season and Antonio Conte wants to strengthen with the former Celtic defender, in addition to the arrival of Antonio Rudiger from Roma.



Not only are Chelsea confident that they will beat Liverpool to the van Dijk signing, but The Express suggests that they believe that they can have the deal completed by the opening day of the Premier League, which is just eight days away.



This would be a huge blow for Liverpool, who are determined to establish themselves as Premier League contenders this season. Missing out on a transfer target to a title rival would give a psychological edge to the reigning champions.



