Marseille eyeing late swoop for Arsenal striker

French club Marseille are monitoring the situation of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud with a view to a late swoop for his services this summer.

The France international was sparingly used from the starting lineup last season with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck on occasions getting the nod for the centre-forward role.



With the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud is likely to stick with a regular role on the substitutes' bench considering Alexis Sanchez looks set to stay at the Emirates.



According to Le10Sport, Les Phoceens could make a late attempt to sign the 30-year-old, should he struggle to attain gametime during the opening weeks of the Premier League season.



Giroud has kept mum over his future in the past month or so, and Arsene Wenger has previously suggested that the marksman has reacted well to competition from Lacazette.



Marseille are keen on recruiting a big man up front this month and they are looking at Manchester City's Wilfried Bony as a potential alternative to Giroud.



Despite his critics over the years, Giroud has achieved good success with Arsenal after having notched 98 goals in 226 appearances - while laying the match-winning assist in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

