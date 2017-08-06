Newcastle United interested in West Ham goalkeeper

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian with a view to offering him the number one role at St.James Park.

The 30-year-old had his contract extended until 2019 earlier this summer after the Hammers activated the one-year option in his contract.



As a result, he finds themselves a potential second-choice to Joe Hart, who joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from Manchester City.



According to Sky Sports News, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is lining up an approach for the Spanish shot-stopper as he is not entirely convinced with his options in hand.



Karl Darlow ad Rob Elliot are currently featuring in the first-team squad whilst former Premier League regular Tim Krul is training with the reserves with Benitez keen on having him sold.



The Tynesiders had tried to pursue a deal for Willy Caballero earlier in the transfer window, but his move to Chelsea has switched their attention towards Adrian.



Crystal Palace are also interested in the former Real Betis star, but West Ham United could be reluctant to sell following the departure of Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough.



Adrian has notched over 120 appearances for the east London outfit since arriving from Betis in the summer of 2013.

