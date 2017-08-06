Chelsea emerge as fresh favourites for Real Madrid star

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly leading Manchester United in the pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker Gareth Bale .

Blues boss Antonio Conte has signed the likes of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined £130m this summer, but he is still unsatisfied with the transfer business.



Conte sees his side having minimal options to rotate across all competitions, and he is said to want at least four more signings before this month's transfer deadline.



Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has been recently linked with a Premier League move amid Los Blancos' pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, who could cost as much as £160m.



The European champions are hot on the trail of the highly-rated marksman, and according to The Express, his arrival could trigger Bale's exit from the Bernabeu.



Manchester United have been strongly credited with an interest in Bale over the past few days, but The Express claims that the Blues have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.



Eden Hazard is expected to miss the first month of new league season through injury, and Bale would be an excellent addition to the squad, provided Chelsea are willing to pay a British record fee of £100m.



Bale managed just 27 outings in an injury-hit 2016/17 campaign, but he has gone unscathed in pre-season barring a minor knock in training.

