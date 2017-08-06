Arsene Wenger hints 25-year-old midfielder will leave club

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is unsure over the future of injury-plagued midfielder Jack Wilshere .





The England international has sustained numerous injuries in his nine-year playing career, and the manager hints that the 25-year-old could be sold after having entered the final year of his contract.



Prior to the Community Shield clash against Chelsea, Wenger was asked about Wilshere's future for which, he said, via Sky Sports: "That decision is not completely made, I want him to have a chance to play somewhere as well. We have to decide that a bit later."



The Frenchman has previously come in the defence of his midfielder during his fitness struggles, but Wenger admits that Wilshere faces a tough return to the Gunners lineup as he would have to remain unscathed for a long period, he added: "[His chance at Arsenal] has not passed because he has the talent to be regular, but he has to come back to competition in a consistent way."



Wilshere suffered a hairline fracture in his leg during his loan spell with Bournemouth in April, but he still managed to rack 27 appearances in the top-flight for the Cherries.



He has attracted interest from the likes of Sampdoria and Antalyaspor this summer, but neither are likely to come close to the Gunners' £20m valuation.

