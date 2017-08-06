Everton interested in Danny Welbeck?

Everton will reportedly lodge an attempt to prise away Danny Welbeck from Arsenal, should they fail to broker a deal for teammate Olivier Giroud .

Giroud emerged as a transfer option for the Toffees earlier last month, but he is keen on evaluating his playing time under Arsene Wenger during the opening weeks of the new season.



As a result, Welbeck has been added to Ronald Koeman's wish list as he looks to add a top-class marksman to his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.



Wayne Rooney made no impression during his first competitive fixtures against Ruzomberok in the Europa League, and Koeman is concerned with his options up front with Sandro Ramirez yet to adapt to English football.



Welbeck has shown his ability to run past defenders with pace and the Dutchman is prepared to pay up a fee of around £30m in order to persuade Arsenal into a sale.



The former Manchester United man has suffered two long-term knee injuries during his three-year spell with the Gunners but he is still regarded as a key part of their overall makeup ahead of the new season.

