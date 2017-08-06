West Brom issue hands off warning to Swansea

West Bromwich Albion have told Swansea City that their midfielder Nacer Chadli is not for sale as The Swans look for suitable replacements for outbound talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson .





The former Tottenham Hotspur man was expected to leave The Hawthorns earlier in the transfer window, following a heated exchange between the player and his manager, Tony Pulis.



The club insists that the situation is now resolved and that the Belgian international is a key part of their plans ahead of the new Premier League season.



Swansea City will finally allow Gylfi Sigurdsson to leave the club this week in a move that will see Everton add him to their squad in exchange for a fee in the region of £50 million.



The ExpressAndStar reports that Tony Pulis has made his feelings clear to the West Brom board about selling any more players, with the Welsh manager already worried that his squad may be too small.



If Swansea are to persuade West Brom to change their stance on Chadli, the report suggests that they have to make an offer to the Midlands club in excess of £25 million.

