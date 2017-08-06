Team News: Arsenal v Chelsea - Community Shield

Arsenal take on Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at Wembley in the traditional season curtain raiser, with the opportunity to win the first piece of silverware on offer, whilst also providing the first look at how two of the Premier League's top clubs will line up in the new season.





In a fixture that sees the Premier League winners take on the FA Cup winners, fans of both teams will be hoping to hit the new season running by getting one up on one of their title rivals.



Alexandre Lacazette starts up front for Arsenal, with plenty of expectation on his shoulders having arrived at The Emirates for a club record fee. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also starts for The Gunners, despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with today's opponents Chelsea being one of the clubs reportedly interested.



For Chelsea, it is a very familiar starting lineup, with Antonio Conte sticking predominantly with the players who won him the Premier League title last season. With the situation with Diego Costa looking to have ruled him out of ever playing for the club again, the starting striker position is awarded to Michy Batshuayi. Big money signing Alvaro Morata, who arrived from Real Madrid, has to settle for a place on the bench.







Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Iwobi, Lacazette.



Substitutes: Ospina, Giroud, Walcott, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Nelson, Willock.



Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Alonso, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Morata, Musonda, Christensen, Scott, Boga.







