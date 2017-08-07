Jose wants Fab signing

Reports this morning explain that Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United bosses to sign Monaco right back, Fabinho. The Brazilian could be the latest title winner to join the Monaco exodus as The Red Devils look to add another new signing before the Premier League season.

Manchester United have been linked with another Ligue 1 full back this week in the form of Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier. Despite suggestions that they had a £27 million bid accepted, Don Balon reports today that the French defender has had his application for a work permit rejected.



This has now caused Jose Mourinho to turn to Fabinho, who can also operate on the right side of midfield. Monaco are not keen on the idea of seeing another one of their stars leaving this summer, having witnessed Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko already depart.



Whilst the club will have to make Monaco a tempting offer for them to cooperate with a deal, The Express believes that a bid of around £40 million would be enough to secure the services of the 23-year-old.



Manchester United have so far signed Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof this summer as Jose Mourinho aims for a more competitive season this time around, beginning with the UEFA Super Cup tomorrow against Real Madrid.







