Barcelona and PSG set to battle again for Nice's Jean Seri

PSG are set to frustrate Barcelona yet again, this time for the signature of Nice's combative midfielder Jean Seri .

PSG have already been a thorn in the Catalan giant's side this transfer window. Firstly, the club blocked Marco Verratti's move to the Nou Camp multiple times despite the player seemingly wanting a move. Secondly, PSG shocked the world by triggering Neymar's €222 million release clause to bring the Brazilian to Paris, to the dismay of Barcelona players and fans.



Now, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, the two clubs are set to battle again for Nice's Jean Seri.



Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere already previously admitted that "there should be three or four more arrivals, and two departures" at the club to ensure that Nice has enough squad depth to compete. Having already lost to St. Étienne in the first match of the new Ligue 1 season, Nice are desperately trying to recruit players.



Dalbert is all but confirmed to join Italian side Inter Milan, with manager Luciano Spalletti saying that the defender is already "on his way". Seri will likely be the other player sold.



Barcelona's search for another midfielder has hit a dead end this summer after failing to get Marco Verratti and Paulinho. With Philippe Coutinho also proving hard to get, the Catalan club wants Jean Seri at the club to take over the underperforming Andre Gomes and Arda Turan.



However, PSG coach Unai Emery also wants another midfielder after failing to get Fabinho from Monaco and this will likely start a bidding war between the two clubs.

