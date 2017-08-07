Sanchez willing to accept Arsenal stay

Despite extended attempts to force a move away from The Emirates in recent months, Alexis Sanchez is willing to accept that Arsenal will not sell him this summer. The Chilean has at times appeared desperate to leave the club, but it appears today that he will play out the final year of his contract before leaving on a free next year.





Arsenal's underachievements last season made the attacker see his future away from the club, despite Arsene Wenger's spending on new signings since. His huge wage demands have seen The Gunners reluctant to offer a new contract matching that, but they still do not want to sell him.



Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City's spending power saw them emerge as the favourites to sign the Arsenal talisman. Following PSG's record spending on Neymar and Arsenal's stance on not selling to a Premier League rival, it appears that Sanchez's options are suddenly limited.



By keeping Sanchez into the final year of his contract, Arsenal now face the very real risk of losing such a talent next summer and receiving no money at all. However, the club will hope that keeping him for that extra year will give them time to persuade him to sign a new contract in North London.



It can often be difficult to motivate a player that is not fully committed to the club, but Arsenal will be confident that they can still get the best out of Alexis Sanchez, as he prepares to represent his country at next year's World Cup.







