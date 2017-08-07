Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hints at Liverpool move?

Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has put his Gunners future back into doubt after he liked an Instagram post linking him with a £28m switch to Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played the full 90 minutes of the Community Shield game at left wing-back as the Gunners trumped Chelsea on penalties (4-1) after a 1-1 scoreline in normal time.



In a report by The Sun, The Ox appeared to like an Instagram post associating him with the Reds, and this may suggest that he could push for a Gunners exit this month.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to have ignored a new contract beyond 2018 as he wants regular first-team football in midfield, and this is something which is not a guarantee with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin vying for positions.



Liverpool are currently looking at the prospect of losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £90m, and his exit could facilitate a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could provide the added depth with Adam Lallana out for the long-term.



Lallana sustained a thigh injury during the Reds' Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid last week, and this will see him sidelined for at least three months.

