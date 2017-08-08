Giannelli Imbula agrees terms with AS Monaco

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has reportedly finalised terms with AS Monaco ahead of a proposed switch to the Stade Louis II this summer.

The Belgian-born midfielder became the Potters' record signing when he arrived from Porto for £18.3m in the winter of 2016.



Since then, Imbula has failed to settle in the English game, and he was completely ignored by Mark Hughes in the second half of last season.



According to L'Equipe, the former Guingamp graduate could soon be on his way to Monaco after he agreed to personal terms with the French champions.



The Potters have already turned a loan approach for Monaco for the enforcer, and they are now discussing a potential permanent deal with the Ligue 1 holders.



Stoke City have recruited the likes of Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon on free transfers this summer while Kurt Zouma has arrived from Chelsea on a season-long loan.



Potters chairman Peter Coates has recently revealed that the club will seek to bring in more signings, and the departure of Imbula could offer them funds to improve their squad.

