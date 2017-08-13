Manchester United on the verge of signing Perisic for £48 million

After months of speculation surrounding Perisic's transfer to Manchester United, it seems like it will finally happen after reports emerged claiming that the Red Devils will complete the signing of the Croatian next week.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to Perisic all summer, with the Red Devils previously coming close to agreeing a £40 million deal with Inter Milan for the Croatian winger.



There have been a lot of resistance from Inter Milan as representatives from the club made their feelings public. Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio issued a statement in the past saying: "It’s not happening. Perisic is training with us and so far we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us."



The club's technical director Walter Sabatini also reiterated before that "Inter wouldn’t like to sell Perisic".



However, the Express has now claimed that Manchester United will finally budge and pay the £48 million that Inter Milan have been asking for Perisic. Ed Woodward had an "encouraging" talk with Perisic's agent Fami Ramadini and it is believed that a deal will be tied up by next week.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is still looking for an out-and-out winger, with the club only having Anthony Martial in that role. Their pursuit of Gareth Bale was an illustration of their need for a winger and they may have finally found their man in Perisic.

