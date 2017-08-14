Atletico Madrid want Arsenal star to replace Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid will reportedly make a move for Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil , should Antoine Griezmann seal a switch to Manchester United next summer.

The Germany international has shown no signs of extending his Gunners deal, and there is every possibility that he could leave on a Bosman at the end of the season.



According to Don Balon, Atleti will make a contract offer to the World Cup winner, if Griezmann pushes for an Old Trafford move next term.



Griezmann was initially expected to join the Mancunian giants this summer, but he decided to commit his future to Atleti following their failure to overturn a transfer ban which concludes in January.



Ozil has also been linked with a potential switch to Barcelona during the current transfer window, but he may have to wait for another 12 months to seal a fresh challenge with Wenger adamant on selling his key performers this month.



The 28-year-old has contributed 32 goals during his four-year spell at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup on three occasions.

