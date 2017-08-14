Barkley wants Tottenham move

Ross Barkley wants to push for a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur before the window closes and is willing to take a pay cut in order to fit in alongside Spurs' very public wage structure. The England midfielder is determined to secure Champions League football to prove that he has what it takes to play at the top level.

The Everton player has looked a certainty to depart Goodison Park this summer after he rejected a new contract with the Merseyside club, with manager Ronald Koeman admitting that it is unlikely the 23-year-old will represent the team again.



Tottenham Hotspur are the only team in England's top four divisions that have so far failed to make a new signing since the end of last season, something that Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to change before the window closes on 31 August.



Current Spurs left back Danny Rose very publicly criticised the club's tight wage management, with players having the opportunity to more than double their wages with a move elsewhere. The England defender also commented that the club needed to sign more players that "you don't have to google."



Whilst Barkley is certainly a player that Tottenham and their fans will be aware of, he looks likely to have to take a pay cut if he completes a move to North London. The Sun suggests that Barkley would be willing to do so in order to prove himself in Europe's elite competition.



Ronald Koeman has told Tottenham and any other interested parties that they will not be able to sign Barkley on the cheap, so this could certainly be a deal to watch as the transfer window nears it's end.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

