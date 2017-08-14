Manchester City refuse to give up on Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are still maintaining their interest in Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez . The Chile international is currently recovering from an abdominal strain which kept him out of the Gunners' 4-3 triumph over Leicester City in the Premier League opener.





Sanchez's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but manager Arsene Wenger has frequently stressed that the attacker will honour the final year of his contract.



According to The Manchester Evening News, the Citizens are still confident of sealing a deal for the Chilean forward as they plan to make him the Premier League's highest-paid player at £400,000-a-week.



French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also deemed to be interested in the Gunners frontman, and his asking price is only likely to rise as we approach the final weeks of the summer transfer window.



Sanchez bagged 30 goals across all competitions for Arsenal last season as they clinched the FA Cup crown for the third time in four years.



Despite this, they missed out on their annual top-four finish under Arsene Wenger, and this will see them participate in the Europa League for the first time since its inception.

