News » Chelsea news
Chelsea plan late approach for Manchester United target
Chelsea are prepared to make a late move to pursue the services of Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic. The Croatia international is also a transfer target for Manchester United and Barcelona.
Perisic, 28, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, but the Red Devils just have not managed to finalise a transfer fee with the Nerazzurri.
As a result, manager Luciano Spalletti has stated that the player is content to stay put at San Siro, although Chelsea could have a late say on his future.
According to The Mirror, the Blues could make a swoop for the experienced winger with Conte desperate to more options to his squad prior to this month's transfer deadline.
United have been put off by the attacker's £48m valuation in recent weeks, but the Premier League holders come be willing to match the sum as the search for new signings intensifies.
Chelsea had a weakened bench during the 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley, but Conte later stated that he had picked the best matchday squad he could manage.
Chelsea news
Chelsea prepare £50m offer for Premier League defender
Chelsea ready £20m bid for Leicester City midfielder
Burnley news
West Brom join Chris Wood chase
Burnley offer for Chris Wood rejected