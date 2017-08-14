Chelsea plan late approach for Manchester United target

Chelsea are prepared to make a late move to pursue the services of Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic . The Croatia international is also a transfer target for Manchester United and Barcelona.

Perisic, 28, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, but the Red Devils just have not managed to finalise a transfer fee with the Nerazzurri.



As a result, manager Luciano Spalletti has stated that the player is content to stay put at San Siro, although Chelsea could have a late say on his future.



According to The Mirror, the Blues could make a swoop for the experienced winger with Conte desperate to more options to his squad prior to this month's transfer deadline.



United have been put off by the attacker's £48m valuation in recent weeks, but the Premier League holders come be willing to match the sum as the search for new signings intensifies.



Chelsea had a weakened bench during the 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley, but Conte later stated that he had picked the best matchday squad he could manage.

