Chelsea ready £20m bid for Leicester City midfielder

Premier League champions Chelsea are plotting a fresh attempt to pursue Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater . The England international could be reunited with former teammate N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Mail, the Blues are planning a new £20m bid for the 27-year-old as their initial £15m offer was knocked back by the Foxes.



Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare has recently admitted that his side are not a selling club, and they are expected to demand at least £30m in order to do business with Chelsea.



Cesc Fabregas received his marching orders during the Blues' shocking 3-2 at the hands of Burnley in their league opener, and this has increased the need for a new central midfielder with Tiemoue Bakayoko still on the sidelines.



The Blues are said to want Drinkwater's services early this week as they plan to slot him alongside Kante for their weekend trip to Wembley, where they face an in-form Tottenham Hotspur. Drinkwater took no part in the Foxes' 4-3 opening day defeat at Arsenal as he was still recovering from a minor thigh strain.

