Tottenham reach agreement with Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier , reports in France suggest today. The fullback has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks.





With Dani Alves arriving at the big-spending Ligue 1 giants this summer, Aurier faces dropping down to third choice right back at Parc de Princes if he stays this season, with Thomas Meunier also amongst their ranks.



Alongside interest from other Premier League sides, Aurier is also wanted by Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan, although it is believed that the Ivory Coast international would opt for a move to England.



L'Equipe reports today that despite Manchester United having been the favourites to complete the signing, Tottenham have agreed a five-year deal with Aurier.



Spurs sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and despite the impressive debut of Kyle Walker-Peters at the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add more experience to his squad as they prepare to challenge for the Premier League title again this season.



One thing that could be a major problem for Tottenham is attaining a work permit for Aurier to play in England. The 24-year-old is currently serving a suspended 2-year jail sentence, something that may jeopardise the deal and also prevented him from entering the country for a Champions League tie last year.



It is believed that PSG will demand a fee of between £18 million and £22 million for Serge Aurier, which Tottenham may see as a good deal after receiving £45 million for Walker.







