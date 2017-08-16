Chelsea prepare to bid for Danny Rose

Reports on Wednesday morning are suggesting that Chelsea are preparing to make a bid for Tottenham's Danny Rose , just days before the two teams meet each other at a packed Wembley Stadium.





Doubts have been cast over England left-back Danny Rose's Tottenham career recently after he revealed to reporters that he felt underpaid at the North London club and that he would consider a move elsewhere.



Whilst Spurs have not announced that they are looking to sell the 27-year-old, both Manchester United and Chelsea have been put on high alert by Rose's apparent dissatisfaction with his current employers.



SunSport reports today Chelsea are aware that they will have to bid around £50 million for Rose, and they are willing to do so as the countdown to the end of the transfer window continues.



Antonio Conte is a big fan of the 3-5-2 formation that guided Chelsea to the Premier League title last season during his first campaign in charge. Rose's attacking ability from the back would see him slot comfortably into Conte's left wingback role, although he would have to compete with Marcos Alonso.



Rose, who is currently out injured, is sure to be a key part of Tottenham's plans this season and Mauricio Pochettino will not want to see another fullback sold by the club, after Kyle Walker made the move to Manchester City for £45 million.



