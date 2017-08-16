Arsenal fail with ambitious attempt for Real Madrid star in Sanchez swap

Arsenal are reported to have failed with an approach to sign Arsene Wenger favourite Karim Benzema . The Gunners boss had offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez in a straight-exchange deal involving the France international.





Sanchez, 28, has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks with Manchester City, in particular, interested in his services. Despite this, Wenger has repeatedly stressed that the Chilean is not for sale, and he expects the attacker to honour the final year of his contract.



According to Don Balon, the Frenchman had tried to pursue his compatriot Benzema in a potential deal which would have seen Sanchez join the European champions.



However, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a firm believer of Benzema's talents, and he has knocked back the Gunners' offer with a view to extending the striker's stay at the Bernabeu.



Real Madrid are still pursuing a potential club-record deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and his arrival could have an influence on the future of Gareth Bale more than that of Benzema.

