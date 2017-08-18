Real Madrid plan £46m bid for David de Gea

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly planning a late attempt to pursue Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.





The La Liga giants have been constantly linked with a move for De Gea over the past few years, although the Spaniard is now said to be content at Old Trafford.



Earlier last month, United boss Jose Mourinho cited that he is expecting the 26-year-old to stay with the club as Zinedine Zidane's side have not made any approach for his services.



However, according to The Mirror, there could yet be an offer on the table with Real Madrid planning a bid worth £46m to pursue the former Atletico man.



Mourinho is unlikely to entertain offers for De Gea at such a late-stage in the transfer window and they will probably rebuff Los Blancos' attempts for the summer.



De Gea currently has two years left on his existing deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further one-year extension if required.

