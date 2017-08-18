Barcelona have third Coutinho bid rejected

Barcelona have had a third bid, believed to be in the region on £114 million, rejected by Liverpool for Brazilian attacking midfielder, Philippe Coutinho . The Catalan giants seemed confident of completing a deal for Coutinho earlier in the week, but Liverpool continue to resist their advances.





Coutinho handed in a transfer request to the Merseyside club after they rejected Barcelona's last offer, but Liverpool bosses are adamant that the 25-year-old will still be wearing the famous red jersey when the transfer deadline passes.



Something that Liverpool will be thankful of is the fact that when Philippe Coutinho signed a new five-year contract in January, they did not include a release clause, which is so often not the case in modern day football.



Coutinho is yet to feature for Liverpool so far this season, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists that a back injury is the only explanation for it and that it is not related to the transfer speculation.



Barcelona's general manager, Pep Segura said this week that the La Liga side were close to completing the signing of Coutinho, although Klopp appeared bemused by these comments.



Klopp said "I don't know why other people are saying what they are saying. I don't even know them - especially this guy. I've never even met him."



Barcelona are going into the season without Neymar as well as Luis Suarez, who will be absent for the first month due to injury, meaning that they are in desperate need of top quality players.



With two weeks of the window remaining, it looks like this saga is far from over.



