Arsenal reject offer for Mustafi

Arsenal have rejected a loan offer from Inter Milan for German defender Shkodran Mustafi , but the Serie A giants are now expected to return to the Premier League side with a permanent offer.





Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia in August 2016 in a deal worth £35 million, inclusive of add-ons. SkySports Italy is reporting that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers, but they are looking to regain the majority of the fee that they spent on him.



The German international was on the bench for Arsenal's Premier League opener against Leicester City last week as he continues his return to full fitness, following an extended break after the Confederations Cup.



The 25-year-old made 26 appearances for The Gunners last season but now finds his future at the club being questioned, as Arsene Wenger attempts to find a solution to their defensive woes and construct a solid defensive, which was so often seen in the French manager's earlier days at the club.



Inter Milan are another team looking to improve their defence for the season to come and have also been linked with a move for Manchester City duo; Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

