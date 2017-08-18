West Brom interested in Liverpool defender

West Bromwich Albion have approached Liverpool with an enquiry about signing French defender, Mamadou Sakho , who has not played for the Anfield club since the 2015-16 Premier League season.





Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he impressed during his short time at Selhurst Park. The Eagles were keen to sign him on a permanent basis this summer, but Liverpool refused to budge on their £30 million asking price.



With less than two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, Mamadou Sakho is facing another season in the wilderness as Jurgen Klopp continues to leave him out of his squad.



However, West Brom are today showing an interest in the 27-year-old, potentially as a replacement for Manchester City target, Jonny Evans.



The Baggies are desperate to keep Evans, but manager Tony Pulis accepted that the club may well accept a higher offer if City return for him. Sakho has Premier League experience and the West Midlands club would have the funds to sign him, with Evans expected to raise them in excess of £20 million.



Sakho, who actually turned down the prospect of a loan move to West Brom last August, would become the club's record signing, surpassing the £13 million they spent on Nacer Chadli.



